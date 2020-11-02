National Unity Day celebrated

02 November 2020 21:14 IST

Karaikudi

The Department of History of Alagappa University celebrated the National Unity Day on Monday as part of the 145 birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Vice-Chancellor N. Rajendran spoke about Patel's remarkable achievements and contributions to the country after independence. The Vice-Chancellor urged the students to follow the principles of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in leading the country towards its development.

G. Gopa Kumar, former Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Kerala, spoke about Sardar Patel's role in integration of the country.

S. Anantha Krishnan of A.M. Jain College, Chennai, spoke at the event.

A.R. Saravanakumar, Head of the Department of History, Alagappa University, delivered the welcome address. S. Rajavelu, adjunct faculty, Alagappa University, proposed a vote of thanks.