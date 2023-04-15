National Transgender Day celebrated in Madurai

April 15, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Madurai

Members of the Transgender Resource Centre on Saturday donated 100 books to a public library at Karumbalai in Madurai as part of National Transgender Day. The event was held at Trans Kitchen at Goripalayam.

Centre director Priya Babu said April 15 was an important day to the trans persons community as the Transgender Welfare Board was set upon on the day in the State in 2008. “It was one of the promises made by the DMK in its election manifesto, which is highly commendable.”

She said the centre’s focus for the year was to ensure education and employment for members of the community. “Increasing chances of employability or facilitating self-employment, with at least 100 jobs to trans persons this year, is our goal.”

Walking the talk, a trans woman was equipped to become a saree salesperson, and she made ₹8,000 on the first day of employment. Efforts were on to provide employment to many more.

“Conducting job training sessions throughout the year, focusing on videography to become YouTubers to tap the digital space and improving writing skills are on the anvil,” said Ms. Babu.

Books on various genres such as history and fiction were donated to the library.