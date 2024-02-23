GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National symposium held

February 23, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national symposium on ‘Blue Carbon Sink BCaS-2024’ was held on Thursday and Friday at Marine Field research Facility, Department of Marine and Coastal Studies of the Madurai Kamaraj University at Pudumadam in Ramanathapuram.

The symposium emphasised the importance of mangrove forests, seagrass and salt marshes in blue carbon sink and also promoted the discussion on including seaweeds as blue carbon sink and blue economy. The outcome of the symposium will ensure the conservation of coastal vegetation to mitigate climate change in India.

This symposium highlighted the importance of blue carbon sink in mitigating CO2 sequestration related to climate change, conservation of mangrove forests, seagrasses and importance of Salt Marshes.

J. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai, initiated the symposium with the release of BCaS abstract books.  Marine Scientist Hwang Jiang-Shiou delivered the special address.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.