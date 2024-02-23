National symposium held

February 23, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A two-day national symposium on ‘Blue Carbon Sink BCaS-2024’ was held on Thursday and Friday at Marine Field research Facility, Department of Marine and Coastal Studies of the Madurai Kamaraj University at Pudumadam in Ramanathapuram.

The symposium emphasised the importance of mangrove forests, seagrass and salt marshes in blue carbon sink and also promoted the discussion on including seaweeds as blue carbon sink and blue economy. The outcome of the symposium will ensure the conservation of coastal vegetation to mitigate climate change in India.

This symposium highlighted the importance of blue carbon sink in mitigating CO2 sequestration related to climate change, conservation of mangrove forests, seagrasses and importance of Salt Marshes.

J. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai, initiated the symposium with the release of BCaS abstract books. Marine Scientist Hwang Jiang-Shiou delivered the special address.