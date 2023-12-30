GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Siddha Day celebration in Virudhunagar

December 30, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

The 7th National Siddha Day was celebrated here on Friday with free Siddha medical camp and exhibition on rare herbs and traditional paddy varieties. Dr. A. Periyasamy, Government Rural Siddha Pharmacy, Kalayarkarisalkulam, presided over a meeting organised by the Ministry of AYUSH to commemorate the birth star “Ayilyam” of Tamil month Margazhi of Siddhar Agasthiyar. Siddha Medical Officers Dr. Dharumarajan and Dr. Mamallan were among those who spoke. Several medical officers spoke on natural food and yoga, benefits of oil bath, siddha medicine for the elderly people. Hundreds of herbal plants were displayed at the exhibition. Similarly, a display of traditional food varieties was arranged for the benefit of the visitors.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.