National Siddha Day celebration in Virudhunagar

December 30, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The 7th National Siddha Day was celebrated here on Friday with free Siddha medical camp and exhibition on rare herbs and traditional paddy varieties. Dr. A. Periyasamy, Government Rural Siddha Pharmacy, Kalayarkarisalkulam, presided over a meeting organised by the Ministry of AYUSH to commemorate the birth star “Ayilyam” of Tamil month Margazhi of Siddhar Agasthiyar. Siddha Medical Officers Dr. Dharumarajan and Dr. Mamallan were among those who spoke. Several medical officers spoke on natural food and yoga, benefits of oil bath, siddha medicine for the elderly people. Hundreds of herbal plants were displayed at the exhibition. Similarly, a display of traditional food varieties was arranged for the benefit of the visitors.