National science conclave for school students

10 May 2021 21:48 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

The week-long virtual science conclave that aims at developing scientific thinking and kindle interest towards science and technology for nation building commenced at St. Mary’s College here on Monday.

The 7-day national science conclave, sponsored by Department of Biotechnology, New Delhi, and organised by Marian Star Centre of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi, has attracted 1,100 students from various schools across the country.

Students from Class 6 to 12 have registered for this programme.

There will be a special lecture every day on science subjects by expert speakers, including scientists and professors from IITs and reputed higher education institutions. The conclave was inaugurated by Mylswamy Annadurai, the Mission Director of Chandrayaan – I of Indian Space Research Organisation.

Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai shared with the students, his inspiring story of how he became a space scientist. He also shared with the participants how the evolution of space research had reached the level of sending satellites to the moon in search of various possibilities of creating human settlement up above.

He, after explaining the students the fundamentals of space and orbit, narrated the success story of launch of Chandrayaan – I along with the challenges and failures and shared his association with late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam with the mission and how he had guided him to achieve the mission.

Principal St. Mary’s College Rev. Sr. A.S.J. Lucia Rose welcomed and introduced the chief guest to the participants and Rev. Sr. Arockia Jenecius Alphonse, the overall coordinator of ‘DBT Star Scheme’ and the organising secretary of the Conclave introduced the dynamics of the conclave to the participants.

Sr. Dr. Jessie Fernando, Head, Dept. of Physics proposed a vote of thanks. Scientists, Professors of various colleges and students from different schools and their parents took part in the inauguration.

Dr. Alex Ramani, Deputy Principal of St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi, Dr. Debabrata Sircar, Associate of Professor of Biotechnology, IIT Roorkey, Dr. Patrick Prabu, Associate Professor of Physics, St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi, Dr. Cathrine Sara, Associate Professor of Botany, Holy Cross College, Tiruchi, Vimal Jerald, Assistant Professor, St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi, and others spoke.