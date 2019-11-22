‘National Rubber Policy to spur growth of industry in 10 years’

MADURAI

“Rubber tappers and cultivators must be invited to conferences on rubber manufacturing to achieve an overall growth of the industry. Rubber industry is highly sensitive to plantation areas and transportation costs. Last year, the production of natural rubber saw a negative growth due to floods in rubber growing areas of Kerala,” said Sawar Dhanania, Chairman, Rubber Board, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Addressing a gathering of representatives of the industry from across the country on the first day of a two-day conclave, ‘Madurai Rubber 2019’, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Madurai Zone, here on Friday, he said the Central government had accepted the National Rubber Policy, drawn by the Board with a vision to make the industry in India globally competitive with the capability to cater to local and global market demands.

“The policy envisages a holistic growth of the industry in the next 10 years. It is a road map to 2030. The Board has also decided to constitute a State task force in each of the rubber growing States of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Tripura to bring more untapped land under rubber cultivation. About 98% of rubber in Tamil Nadu is grown in Kanniyakumari district. The State, which consumes over 40% of rubber produced in the country, has emerged as a tyre hub. To increase natural rubber production, more areas in the State have to be tapped,” he added.

Vice-Chairman of CII, Tamil Nadu, Hari K. Thiagarajan said Madurai had the potential to emerge as the hub of rubber manufacturing and exports. “The city is a hub of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and is strategically located from Thoothukudi airport,” he pointed out.

The availability of land at lower prices and skilled labour had made Madurai an alternative to Chennai, he said and urged the State government to focus on development of southern districts to facilitate a balanced industrial growth.

“The government seems to be showing interest in Madurai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor and expansion of international services from the airport. Air services to international destinations should be increased to attract Foreign Direct Investments to the southern part of the State,” Mr. Hari said.

Earlier, Chairman of CII, Madurai Zone, K. Nagaraj welcomed the gathering. Vice- Chairman Sathish Devadoss proposed a vote of thanks.