ADVERTISEMENT

National Quality Assurance Standards team inspects UPHC in Madurai city

Published - June 07, 2024 07:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

National Quality Assurance Standards team inspecting the South Gate UPHC in Madurai on Friday.

Giving a fillip to the infrastructural facilities in the Urban Public Health Centres, the Madurai Corporation underwent a certification exercise through which the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) team inspected the South Gate UPHC in Madurai on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, who was present during the inspection conducted by the NQAS team comprising experts from Bangaluru and New Delhi, said that the Corporation of Madurai had taken up the certification by self-appraisal and through the appraisal by the Union and State governments.

In the last two years, six UPHCs in Madurai city, namely, Mastanpatti, Munichalai, Anaiyur, Annathope, Tirunagar and Sellur centres had got the NQAS certification, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

City Health Officer Vinod and team of doctors assisted the experts by presenting the functioning of the laboratory, operation theatre, facilities for inpatients and the availability of doctors and para-medical team.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that the certification reflects the commitment of the Corporation in not only keeping the premises clean, but also rising its standards on a par with private institutions.

Such certification by the experts from NQAS also instilled confidence in patients as the infrastructure was on a par with private hospitals and staff members were well-trained. The upkeep of the facility too came in for the assessment.

Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan was present. NQAS was represented by R.D. Nishanth and Violet Chatterjee.EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US