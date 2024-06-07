GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National Quality Assurance Standards team inspects UPHC in Madurai city

Published - June 07, 2024 07:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
National Quality Assurance Standards team inspecting the South Gate UPHC in Madurai on Friday.

National Quality Assurance Standards team inspecting the South Gate UPHC in Madurai on Friday.

Giving a fillip to the infrastructural facilities in the Urban Public Health Centres, the Madurai Corporation underwent a certification exercise through which the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) team inspected the South Gate UPHC in Madurai on Friday.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, who was present during the inspection conducted by the NQAS team comprising experts from Bangaluru and New Delhi, said that the Corporation of Madurai had taken up the certification by self-appraisal and through the appraisal by the Union and State governments.

In the last two years, six UPHCs in Madurai city, namely, Mastanpatti, Munichalai, Anaiyur, Annathope, Tirunagar and Sellur centres had got the NQAS certification, she said.

City Health Officer Vinod and team of doctors assisted the experts by presenting the functioning of the laboratory, operation theatre, facilities for inpatients and the availability of doctors and para-medical team.

He said that the certification reflects the commitment of the Corporation in not only keeping the premises clean, but also rising its standards on a par with private institutions.

Such certification by the experts from NQAS also instilled confidence in patients as the infrastructure was on a par with private hospitals and staff members were well-trained. The upkeep of the facility too came in for the assessment.

Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan was present. NQAS was represented by R.D. Nishanth and Violet Chatterjee.EOM

