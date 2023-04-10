HamberMenu
National Mediation Day observed at Srivilliputtur court

April 10, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

An exhibition on alternative disputes resolution was inaugurated as part of the National Mediation Day at District Court Complex here on Monday.

According to a release, Principal District Judge M. Christopher inaugurated the expo in the presence of judicial officers, advocates and court staff. Pamphlets to create awareness of mediation were distributed to the people.

Mediation helped people settle disputes in an amicable way, and no one could appeal against the mediation settlement in any court. Besides providing an early resolution to disputes, it spared litigants of mental stress and ensured a win-win situation for both sides.

Mediation centres could settle cases involving disputes related to individuals, money, family and property, cheque bounce, Tangedco, labour welfare and civil cases.

It facilitated an opportunity between the parties to continue with their relationship. Besides, the judicial feesd paid were fully refunded, the release added.

