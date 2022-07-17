National Lok Adalat judge’s car stopped near Illayankudi, three detained

The vehicle of B. Ramaswamy, a judge in the National Lok Adalat court in New Delhi, was reportedly stopped by three persons near Illayankudi in Sivaganga district on Sunday.

Police said the three persons identified as Shahul Hameed, Rasool Khan and Humayun of Illayankudi stopped the car to express their protest to the judge for his participation in a seminar conducted on the New Education Policy at Dr. Zahir Hussain College.

Though police prevented them from interacting with the judge, the protesters managed to hurl a paper inside the car. After a while, the judge proceeded to the college and addressed the gathering, police added.

Further investigation was on.