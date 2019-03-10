MADURAI

Seventy four of the 892 listed cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court here on Saturday. The lok adalat, organised by High Court Legal Services Committee, saw disputes settled to a total amount of ₹ 6.50 crore.

Justices K. Kalyanasundaram, J. Nisha Banu and R. Pongiyappan and retired Judges A. R. Ramalingam, R. Karuppiah and B. Gokuldas headed the panel that heard the cases relating to insurance and motor accidents claims.

A total of 4,350 cases out of the 22,070 cases listed were settled, involving a sum of ₹19.07 crore, at Madurai District Court. Principal District Judge A. Nazeema Banu, II Additional District Judge for CBI cases S. Ganesan, VI Additional District and Sessions Judge B. Rajavel, Special Judge for special court trying corruption cases M. Chenkamalaselvam, family court Judge S. Sumathi, presiding officer of labour court T. Chandrasekaran, Chief Judicial Magistrate L.S. Sathiyamurthy and District Legal Aid Service Authority secretary T. Panneerselvam heard the cases.