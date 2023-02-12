HamberMenu
National-level cycle rally held in Madurai

February 12, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Day observed on February 13, a national-level cycle rally was organised in the city on Sunday.

The participants during the event appealed to the public and road users to follow road safety rules. Wearing helmets and seat belts should be mandatory for all motorists, they said.

Senior Maxillofacial surgeons from Madurai Dr. Prabhu, Dr. Venkatachalapathy, Principal of CSI Dental College Dr. Thanvir, zonal coordinator of Madurai Dr. Senthil Moorthy and among others organised the rally from Gandhi Museum.

The cycle rally was inaugurated by Chief Operating Officer Neelakannan from Madurai Apollo Hospitals. Apart from the Maxillofacial surgeons, volunteers and general public participated in the event.

