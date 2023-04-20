ADVERTISEMENT

National-level Best Teacher Award recipient gets bail

April 20, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to K. Ramachandran, a recipient of a National level Best Teacher Award, who was arrested by the CBI following a complaint from the Income Tax Department.

The case of the prosecution was that Ramachandran, a government teacher in a primary school in Ramanathapuram district, had registered himself as a Tax Return Preparer and a GST Practitioner which was against the conduct rules. He used to file returns to private persons and State government agencies for personal earnings.

The petitioner’s bank transactions, in the last five years, maintained in Axis Bank showed a total transaction of around ₹80 lakh and in State Bank of India showed a total transaction of around 40 lakh. The transactions were other than his salary account. Therefore, the case was registered against him.

The petitioner said that he has been implicated as an accused since he was the brother of the first accused in the case. The allegation against the petitioner was that a sum of ₹4 lakh was transferred from the account of the first accused to the petitioner’s account. He would further submit that he has nothing to do with the crime as alleged by the prosecution.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan took note of the fact that the first accused in the case was arrested and released on bail. The court observed that the crime had taken place in 2021. Now the account of the petitioner has been frozen. The petitioner had been arrested and remanded to judicial custody on February 24, 2023.

Taking into consideration the facts and the submissions made by the counsels and also the period of incarceration, the court granted bail to the petitioner, subject to certain conditions. The petitioner was directed to report before CBI (ACB), Madurai, daily twice till further orders.

