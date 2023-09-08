ADVERTISEMENT

National kayaking, canoeing competitions under way

September 08, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Participants attending the Kayaking competition at Muthu Nagar beach in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Around 30 players from various parts of the country are showcasing their skills in the three-day national kayaking and canoeing competitions commenced at Pearl City Beach on Friday.

Players from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and Indian Army are participating in the competitions.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi flagged off the competitions in the presence of Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan, District Collector K. Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Gaurav Kumar and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy.

Winners of this tournament will represent India in the Asian meet to be held in Indonesia and the Asian winners will participate in the international events to be held in the United States.

