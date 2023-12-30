National Institute of Siddha and Central Council for Research in Siddha celebrate 7th Siddha Day in Madurai

December 30, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The National Institute of Siddha (NIS) and Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS), along with the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy (DIMH), celebrated 7th Siddha Day on the theme ‘Ancient wisdom and modern solutions’ at Raja Muthiah Hall in Madurai on Saturday.

Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State for Ayush and Women and Child Development, appreciated the tremendous efforts made by NIS and CCRS for the development of Siddha medicine and their commitment to the field. “The NIS facility diagnoses about 2,500-3,500 people each day, and this year alone about one crore people have benefitted,” said Dr. Mahendrabhai.

He lauded their efforts in research and training aimed at creating a separate department for Integrative Health and Transnational Health specifically for research-related endeavours.

The Minister released a book, Marunthirku Inaintha Unavu, (Food akin to medicine), structured documentation forms for stroke patients, the scientific E-journal of NIS - Journal of Siddha, the yearly newsletter of NIS, and an android app called ‘Panchapatchi Calc’. He also awarded the students with certificates.

Speaking at the event, Mythili Rajendran, Commissioner, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, said that 12, 500 wellness centres were introduced by the Ministry of Ayush under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

“Among them, 650 centres were allocated for Tamil Nadu out of which 350 are already functioning. This creates both educational and employment opportunities for students,” she added.

Further, she insisted that NIS introduce pro-surgical methods to students, so they get an overall knowledge of Siddha medicine.

“NIS has taken several initiatives as an attempt to expand the field of Siddha medicine throughout India. As part of the initiatives, we are in the process of establishing a satellite campus in the northern region which would expand the horizon of Siddha to other parts of the country.” said Director of NIS and General Director of CCRS R. Meenakumari.

She also announced plans for a new building for undergraduate students at a cost of ̥₹200 crore, which is yet to receive approval.

K. Jagannathan, President, Board of Siddha, Unani, Sowa-Rigpa and NCISM, while felicitating the gathering, mentioned that all 624 colleges under the Unani board observed the 7th Siddha Day in their institutions with a portrait of Saint Agathiyar.

He also added that a book on Siddha medicine, one of the important Tamil literary works, had been translated into English and Hindi as the ‘Unique Siddha Diagnostic Method’. This is reportedly the first publication of CCRS.

N. Zaheer Ahmed, Director General of Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine and Kavita Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, were present at the event. ,