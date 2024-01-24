National Girl Child Day celebrated in Ramanthapuram

January 24, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

National Girl Child Day was celebrated at Ramanathapuram Postal Division on Wednesday. As a part of the celebrations, a rally was taken out from the Head Post Office.

Around 50 girl students of the Kumaran Middle School participated in the rally and created awareness about small savings schemes, the importance of girl children education and the basic rights for the overall development of society. Postal staff along with school teachers also participated in the event.

The school students were apprised of the small savings schemes. The Headmaster said that a camp would be organised on the school campus to open accounts for the school students.