January 24, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - MADURAI

National Girl Child Day was celebrated at Tallakulam Head Post Office on Wednesday.

As part of the celebrations, Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts were opened at the post office for the benefit of 24 girl children of an Anganwadi in S. Alangulam. The bank’s passbooks were handed over to them.

