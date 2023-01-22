National Education Policy gives importance to Indian languages and teaching in mother tongues, says Union Minister

January 22, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that Tamil Nadu was the land of learning and the educated. Tamil was the oldest language in the world and Tirukkural has been translated into many languages.

He was speaking at the 33rd convocation of Alagappa University which was presided over by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on Sunday. A total of 1,09,616 candidates were conferred degrees.

Referring to the architectural marvel of the Thanjavur Big temple, he said that it showed the scientific knowledge prevalent in this part of the country. He highlighted the steps taken by the Centre to spread Tamil language across the country.

He said the National Education Policy gives importance to Indian languages and teaching in mother tongues. All mother tongues are national languages and no language should be dominant. Tamil is a national language so are the other languages in the country.

He said that India was a knowledge superpower and universities are at the forefront of the movement. He advised the students to be job providers rather than be job seekers. He told the students that they were moving into the responsible phase of their life. He asked the students to work hard and play an active role in nation building. Education is key to enlightenment, he said.

India has been a land of brotherhood and collaboration and has advocated holistic thinking. There has been significant indigenous scientific and technological developments that shows that India is thriving and the world has accepted it, he said.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy and Minister for Cooperation K.R. Periyakaruppan were present at the occasion. Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University G. Ravi delivered the welcome address. He presented the significant achievements, activities and programmes of the University in the last three years.

After the convocation, the Governor visited the University Scientific Instrumentation Centre, Alagappar Museum, Centre for Tamil Culture and Skill Development Centre. He unveiled the bust-sized statue of mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan at the Ramanujan Centre for Higher Mathematics in the Mathematics department.