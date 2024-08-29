National Disaster Response Force to have its base at Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district

The National Disaster Response Force, a specialised unit for conducting rescue operations in calamity-hit areas, is all set to have its base at Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district. It will be NDRF’s third base in Tamil Nadu.

The first base was set up at Arakkonam in Ranipet district. It is from here that NDRF personnel, who are well-trained in conducting rescue operations in disaster-hit areas such as Wayanad in Kerala, carry out their operations equipped with modern gadgets in southern States. The second unit is coming-up in flood-prone Chennai.

The NDRF personnel did a laudable job during the mid-December floods that hit Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts last year and minimised the fatalities. Since Tirunelveli district has highly sensitive and strategically important installations such as Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, ISRO’s Propulsion Research Centre and Indian Navy’s INS Kattabomman that facilitates low-frequency communications between Indian Navy’s assets on the sea, an NDRF unit is to be created at Valliyoor in Radhapuram Assembly segment.

“The upcoming NDRF unit will have 30 highly skilled and well-trained personnel, who can deal with any distress arising out of possible chemical and radioactive disasters in the region,” said sources in the revenue department here.

After establishing the unit initially in a hostel at Radhpauram, efforts are in the final stages to locate five acres of land near Radhapuram, which is close to KKNPP, or at Valliyoor near ISRO’s Propulsion Research Centre at Mahendragiri on Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari National Highway, for establishing a full-fledged NDRF unit with all facilities.

Sources in the Department of Revenue said Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, who represents Radhapuram Assembly constituency, took efforts for establishing the NDRF unit in his segment and, hence, two sites having more than five acres of land were identified near Radhapuram and Valliyoor.

“Since the land identified at Valliyoor is the first choice, the facility will most probably come up there. Anyway, the final decision will be taken by NDRF,” the sources added.