National Commission for Schedules Castes director visits Perungudi, Achampathu

December 04, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of National Commission for Scheduled Castes headed by Director S. Ravivarman inspected the villages of Perungudi and Achampathu here on Monday to inquire about the recent incidents of attack against members of Dalit community.

The team visited Achampathu area to meet the family members of the 37-year-old Pandeeswaran, murdered by his acquaintances a few days ago, who had refused to collect the body demanding the arrest of all the accused involved in the murder.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ravivarman said, “Through investigation, we learned there were some discrepancies over investigation by the Investigation Officer (IO) in arresting the accused.” “We have raised the issue with Superintendent of Police R. Shivaprasad to change the IO to meet the demands of the victim’s family,” he added.

The family’s other demands for a government job and more solatium were represented to Collector M.S. Sangeetha during the meeting, so the family members would hopefully get the body within a day, said Mr. Ravivarman.

Further, a minor who is undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital following an attack by few villagers at Perungudi in Madurai, was sanctioned a solatium of ₹2.60 lakh instead of ₹.5.20 lakh. “We intervened with the officials to provide them with the said amount of ₹5.20 lakh as solatium. The officials had assured us they would correct it,” he added.

“The team also raised the issue with officials to clear a large sewage pit left open near a school at Perungudi which could affect the students and people residing near the place,” he said.

Speaking of the recent caste violence in the State, he said that stringent laws and punishments could only control the violence through instilling fear, but the actual change in the attitude of the society could be brought about only through educating them.

“Though inebriation was the reason for the murder of 37-year-old man in Achampathu, caste had played a role which we learned through our investigation,” he said.

Educating should not be only about testing students’ knowledge, it should also influence them in a positive way which would automatically reflect in them through their attitude, he added.

Policing should also be unbiased to prevent such types of discrimination and violence, he said.