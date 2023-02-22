National Commission for SC seeks report from SP on teacher’s casteist slurs against students

February 22, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Tuesday issued notice to the Dindigul District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran to furnish details of the incident in which two school students reportedly tried to end their lives on February 15 due to alleged discrimination by a teacher.

Two girls studying in a government-aided school at Chinnalapatti in Dindigul district tried to end their life inside the school, alleging that their mathematics teacher used casteist slurs against them.

Citing the incident, the Commission had issued notice to the SP to furnish details on the action taken, including details of FIR filed under appropriate sections of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the number of persons arrested and the steps taken for expert medical treatment and psychological rehabilitation of the affected children.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).