National Commission for Safai Karamcharis urges Tamil Nadu to establish State-level commission

July 01, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MADURAI

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Chairperson M. Venkatesan on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to establish a State-level commission for sanitary workers in order to redress their grievances.

Addressing mediapersons at the Madurai Collectorate following a review meeting, he said there was only a welfare board in Tamil Nadu for sanitary workers. A State-level commission were established in 11 States in the country. If a State-level commission was established in Tamil Nadu, the commission would have powers to conduct review meetings across the State and take up issues with the officials concerned.

He also urged the State government to establish a State-level Safai Karamchari Finance and Development Corporation for the benefit of the sanitary workers.

Mr. Venkatesan said he had received several complaints about sanitary workers being paid low wages. Even though the minimum wages were fixed, it was not being properly implemented. A direct payment system, which was being followed in a few States in the country, could be adopted in Tamil Nadu for the payment of wages. Sanitary workers could be paid directly and the system would ensure that the workers received the entire amount.

The authorities should regularise the services of the sanitary workers. Once a permanent employee retired, the authorities were filling up the vacant post through an outsourcing method. This should stop and direct employment should be provided.

Awareness should be created among the sanitary workers of the equipment to be used. The deaths of sanitary workers while cleaning septic tanks was the highest in Tamil Nadu. The State government should take appropriate steps to address the issue. More awareness should be created about the helpline number 14420 to register complaints regarding the unsafe practices being adopted for cleaning and maintenance of septic tanks, he added.