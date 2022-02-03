Supporters of Natham Viswanathan feel let down

DINDIGUL

03 February 2022 21:12 IST

Supporters of Dindigul C Srinivasan deny any difference of opinion

Cracks appeared in the AIADMK camp here as aspirants charged that only supporters of Dindigul C Srinivasan have been given tickets to contest in the urban civic body polls.

They said that those who have been working with the party for over two decades have not been recognised. Only heirs of the sitting MLAs or the former Mayor Marudaraj are given tickets.

Similarly, Natham R Viswanathan, who is a senior leader in the party and considered close to O Panneerselvam, the coordinator of the AIADMK, had not been given any seat, his supporters said. “ We had asked four seats in the Corporation wards...not even one ticket has been given,” they charged.

On the contrary, they said, the daughter and son of former Mayor Marudaraj have been given tickets to contest from Ward 11 and 8 respectively. Likewise, C S Rajmohan, son of Mr Srinivasan, is contesting from ward 4. Another AIADMK functionary, who was the chairman of the Cooperative Society here, has got a ticket for his wife, the party men said and added that the high command had neglected their suggestions.

In the DMK, though there were rumours that the senior leader and district heavyweight I Periasami would give tickets to some of his family members, the party men maintained that it was false. Only those who had worked for the party and who were locally familiar with the residents and aware of the issues have been given tickets.

However, a source close to Mr. Srinivasan said that it was wrong to say that there were differences of opinion. It was nothing but baseless. All the aspirants cannot be accommodated. It happens in every party. We will certainly address the grievance of the aspirants. He asserted that both Mr. Srinivasan and Mr. Natham Viswanathan were together. The party will win hands down in Dindigul Corporation, he stressed.

The DMK president M. K. Stalin had said that those with criminal background or who figured in grave charges would not been given tickets. “ We are strictly following this in Dindigul district,” a senior party man and a close supporter of Mr Periasami said.

The CPI(M) candidates filed papers. Similarly, BJP and other political parties too filed nominations before the respective officers. With the nomination coming to a close on Friday, the officials said that they expected more rush on the last day.

Campaign was set to start from Monday when the final list for the electoral battle would be clear, poll analysts say.