Natham man gets 32-year RI for sexually assaulting minor girl

April 12, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Fast Track Mahila Court in Dindigul sentenced a 21-year-old man to 32 years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2021.

The convict identified as S. Bharathi Ganesh of Natham had sexually assaulted the 17-year-old girl under false promises of marriage after kidnapping her. Her pregnancy came to light when she was medically examined after she complained of stomach pain to her mother.

Following a complaint from the girl’s mother, Natham police booked him under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping), Section 450 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life), Section 5(l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with Section 5 (j)(ii) (impregnating the child) of the POCSO Act. Judge G. Saran also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on the convict.

The case was prosecuted by Special Public Prosecutor K. Jothi.

