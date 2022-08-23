Narrow escape for 42 tourists
Forty-two 42 tourists, mostly senior citizens from Karnataka, miraculously escaped without injuries when their van fell off Kodaikanal ghat road near Dum Dum Rock on Tuesday.
Preliminary inquiries by Devadanapatti police revealed that the van carrying a group of 22 women and 20 men from Karnataka was descending on the ghat section when the driver lost control and the vehicle plunged 10 feet deep at the second hairpin bend near Dum Dum rock around 10.45 a.m.
Periyakulam Fire and Rescue Service personnel along with police rushed to spot and rescued the tourists who did not sustain any injuries, said Inspector Shankar.
A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is on.
