Naripayur drinking water project is being revived, says Minister

21 August 2021 20:32 IST

‘It had become defunct due to poor upkeep during the earlier regime’

The DMK government is again preparing fresh proposals to revive the Naripayur drinking water project, said Transport Minister Raja Kannappan here on Saturday.

Speaking at a function in Andakudi near Paramakudi to inaugurate the newly constructed office of Motor Vehicles (MV) Inspectorate built at a cost of ₹1.66 crore, he said that the water project, which was launched in the DMK regime, had become defunct due to poor upkeep during the AIADMK regime.

The drinking water project was a boon to the people of Ramanathapuram and it would be revived first. “We are giving top priority for this. Similar water projects which were established in the past and were working well, but left unattended for political reasons, would again be dedicated to the public,” Mr Kannappan said and added that the Chief Minister was keen to keep up the poll promises.

The newly built office of the MV Inspectorate would cater to 224 villages in Paramakudi, Mudukalathur, Kadaladi and Kamudi blocks respectively. People can approach the office here for applying for learner's driving licence, for its renewal, payment of road tax and among other procedures. Earlier, the office was functioning in a rented building at Paramakudi.

He gave away welfare assistance to beneficiaries on the occasion, opened up a community hall built at a cost of ₹25.26 lakh at Thinaikulam village and flagged-off TNSTC buses in three new routes in the presence of District Collector J. U. Chandrakala, Additional Collector K. J. Praveen Kumar, MP Nawaz Kani, MLA S. Murugesan, Deputy Transport Commissioner M. S. Illangovan and other officials.