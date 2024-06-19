Narikuravar families allege assault by forest officials in Ramanathapuram

A group of 50 representatives from Narikuravar families on Wednesday appealed to Collector B. Vishnu Chandran to order a thorough probe into the alleged assault by some forest officials in Ramanathapuram.

The MGR Nagar Narikuravar Colony members and its president Devarajan told media persons that C. Udayakumar from Narikuravar community was arrested that on May 1 on charges of hunting deer in the reserve forest chere. Four others, Venkatesh, Deivam, Sugam and Sunil, were also named as accused.

While Udayakumar obtained bail, the other four got anticipatory bail with condition to sign at Ramanathapuram court daily. Under such circumstances, on June 15, four men in plainclothes took Venkatesh, Deivam and Sugam to Thangachimadam forest office under the guise of interrogation. It is alleged that Venkatesh and Deivam were assaulted by some forest staff, while they spared Sugam as he had complained of heart disease, the petition stated and demanded a probe into the incident.

When The Hindu contacted, District Forest Officer Hemalatha, she said a case was booked against five people for hunting deer. An inquiry was conducted in the presence of the Village Administrative Officer. The court had also been informed about the probe conducted by the forest officials and it was incorrect to say the accused were assaulted.