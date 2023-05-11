Narikuravar community in Palamalai Nagar rejoices as first person completes Plus Two with flying colours

May 11, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Narikuravar community in Palamalai Nagar in Sivaganga district was on their third day of celebration as their boy had successfully passed the Plus Two public examination for the first time.

Thangapandi son of Jayapandi studied in Raja School in Sivaganga district and scored 438 marks. When the marks were released on Monday, the parents, relatives and entire village gathered to greet him in style. Women received the youth with arathi and distributed sweets.

Mr. Thangapandi’s friends took him on a victory lap on the streets of Palamalai Nagar. His friends said that he had brought pride to the community as he was the first to successfully complete school final in flying colours. About two years ago, a boy completed Class X, but Thangapandi surpassed the record and finished Plus Two, they added.

A jubilant Mr. Jayapandi said that they toiled very hard to make his son study well. “I wanted to study, but there was no facility or support. The fire was within me. So, my dream was to make my son scale upwards in education. So, I gave everything I can,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Congratulating the boy, an auto driver B. Sankar from the locality recalled the days when some children, who after studying in a private tuition centre were drenched in the rain, he had dropped them off in their homes without charging any fare. Thangapandi’s achievement should not be considered ordinary. He has opened a new chapter in the lives of the children in the habitation and hoped that many more would bring in laurels in the years to come.

School teachers, headmaster and other parents too greeted Thangapandi, who is looking for support from the government to pursue his higher education. “The boy is just waiting to get access to the campuses of higher education. We hope he gets the course he wants,” a teacher summed up. For the time being, its celebration time in Palamalai Nagar in Sivaganga district.