Narikudi Union chairperson elected by draw of lots

An independent councillor, M. Panchavarnam, who was backed by the ruling AIADMK, won the indirect election to the post of chairperson of Narikudi Union, through a draw of lots on Thursday. Violence had marred the indirect election midway on January 11.​

​While DMK had won six out of the 14 seats in the union, the AIADMK won in five seats and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in one ward. Two posts of councillor went to independent candidates.​

​The post of chairperson of Narikudi Union was reserved for Scheduled Caste women. However, as none of the victorious women councillors from AIADMK belonged to the Schedule Caste, the ruling party extended its support to M. Panchvarnam who won from ward number 11.​

​In the indirect polls for the post of chairperson held on January 11, both Panchavarnam and DMK candidate S. Kaleeswari polled seven votes each. Following this, the Returning Officer, V. S. Venkateswaran, had announced that the winner would be declared through a draw of lots.​ However, AIADMK councillors objected to this, leading to violence in which Deputy Superintendent of Police, G. Venkatesan was hacked by an armed gang. The election process was then stopped. ​

​Subsequently, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered that the rescheduled election process should be confined to drawing of lots. Amidst tight security provided by a strong posse of police, led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Marisamy, the draw of lots was conducted on Thursday and Ms. Pachavarnam was declared elected. ​

​Meanwhile, in the other Panchayat union of Watrap near Srivilliputtur where violence was reported on January 11, AIADMK candidate Sinthu Murugan was declared winner unopposed.​ However DMK candidates won in the other two unions of Sattur and Rajapalayam. While K. Nirmala won in Sattur, G. Singaraj emerged victorious in Rajapalayam.​

​Election to the post of Vice President for four unions will be held later in the day. ​