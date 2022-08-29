Narikudi panchayat union council hall locked; AIADMK councillors stage sit-in protest

S Sundar
August 29, 2022 21:37 IST

AIADMK councillors of Narikudi panchayat union staging a protest at the union office in Virudhunagar on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Narikudi Panchayat Union councillors belonging to All India Anna Dravida Kazhagam, including its Chairperson, M. Panchavarnam, staged a sit-in protest inside the union office protesting against Block Development Officer Prince, who locked the council hall, on Monday.

When the councillors arrived at the union office to participate in the council meeting, they were shocked to find the council hall under lock and key.

"We were not allowed inside and the staff refused to give us the keys without the permission of the BDO, who was away," said Vice-Chairman, E. Ravichandran.

However, sources said that after the notification for the monthly meeting was issued by the BDO, the Chairperson had issued a note claiming that three councillors, J.Indirani (ward 1), R. Anbuselvi (ward 6) and R. Meenal (ward 9), were disqualified for not attending three consecutive council meetings without intimating the authorities.

While Ms. Indirani had not attended the meetings held in November 2020, January 2021 and July 2021, the other two had not attended the meetings held in November 2021, December 2021 and February 2022.

However, the Chairperson said the three DMK councillors were inadvertently sent invitation for subsequent council meetings and they had attended those meetings.

"The Assistant Director (Audit) who conducted an enquiry about the union functioning had made a mention about the disqualification. Based on the Collector's instruction, our chairman announced their disqualification," said Mr. Ravichandran.

In this backdrop, the council meeting was not held, he added. Mr. Ravichandran said that if proper action is not taken against the DMK councillors under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, the party would organise a massive protest, he said.

