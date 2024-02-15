Narikudi BDO, Junior Engineer placed under suspension

February 15, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan has instructed officials to place under suspension the Block Development Officer and Junior Engineer of Narikudi panchayat union in connection with construction of a bus shelter in Maraiyur panchayat over the underground pipelines of Tamirabharani Combined Drinking Water project.

The action comes close on the heels of news reports about damaged underground drinking water pipeline and the wasting of tax-payers money of ₹6 lakh on construction of the bus shelter, under MLA Local Area Development Funds, over the underground pipelines.

The Collector had ordered for a detailed enquiry into the incident and besides taking efforts to plug the damage in the underground pipeline.

The BDO has been placed under suspension for giving work order for construction of the bus shelter after selecting the wrong site and also for not properly relocating the underground pipeline. The Junior Engineer has been charged of failure to supervise the work.

The Collector has also instructed departmental action against the Assistant Engineer for preparing wrong technical report and the Assistant Executive Engineer for approving the wrong technical report.

Besides, the Collector has recommended departmental action against the Assistant Executive Engineer of Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Supply and Drainage Board for not objecting to the construction work over the underground pipeline. The contractor who had executed the work should be blacklisted.