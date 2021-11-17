Narikoravas will get permanent houses soon: Collector

‘Narikoravas’ living in the district will soon get permanent houses, promised Collector K. Senthil Raj here on Wednesday.

As the State government had recently sent letters to all Collectors to conduct a comprehensive survey about the living conditions of ‘narikoravas’ and other marginalised sections of society and take steps for ensuring proper distribution of welfare schemes to them, Dr. Senthil Raj visited the narikoravas living near the new bus stand on Wednesday.

The Collector said a comprehensive report detailing the living conditions of narikoravas and other nomadic people, their needs, distribution of Aadhar cards, family cards, voter identity cards, old age pension and monthly assistance for the differently abled, etc., would be sent to the State government by November 25.

The nomadic people received the Collector with their beads. Carrying narikorava children throughout the visit, Dr. Senthil Raj interacted with them to ascertain their living conditions and needs.

“A special camp will be organised shortly at their place to give them Aadhaar cards, ration cards, voter ID cards and orders for getting old age pension. We will select the right place near Thoothukudi within a week for constructing permanent houses for them,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

Thoothukudi Revenue Divisional Officer Sivasubramanian, Tahsildar Justin and Taluk Supplies Officer Selvakumar were present.