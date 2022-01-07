‘Narikorava’ people take part in special camp

Collector V. Vishnu organises the camp by roping in officials from nine departments

Collector V. Vishnu organised a mega special camp at Valliyoor on Wednesday to address the issues of the ‘narikoravas’ by roping in officials from nine government departments.

As the 96 ‘narikorava’ families living in and around Valliyoor face hardship in getting free housing, Aadhaar card, benefits of Chief Ministers’ Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, old age pension, monthly assistance meant for the differently abled and financial assistance being given to self-help groups, smart ration card, Electors’ Photo Identity Card (EPIC), opening bank account, receiving vaccination etc., Mr. Vishnu organised the special camp exclusively for the benefit of the illiterate nomads.

Since the officials have already informed the ‘narikoravas’ that the special camp will be conducted in their hamlet near Poonga Nagar in Valliyoor on Wednesday, members of all 96 families were present at the camp. With the help of officials and the volunteers, their applications were filled up and submitted.

“Since the ‘narikoravas’ do not have Aadhaar card or smart ration card or EPIC, they could not apply for the welfare schemes of the government. Hence, we organised the special camp so that they will get the benefits,” said Mr. Vishnu.

Revenue Divisional Officer of Cheranmahadevi, Sindhu, who came to the spot at 8 a.m., was present there till the end of the camp, which was inaugurated by Special District Revenue Officer Suganya. Tahsildar of Radhapuram Taluk Jesurajan coordinated the camp and cleared the applications on the spot.

“We could not get the Aadhaar card all these years. Thanks to the efforts made by the Collector, the special camp has been organised here to give these vital documents, including EPIC and smart ration card. Now, we can easily get all welfare schemes of the government,” said Vennila, a ‘narikorava’ woman.

Even as the ‘narikorava’ men and women were submitting the applications, they were counselled to get themselves administered COVID-19 vaccine. They were also advised to send their children to school instead of allowing them to sell their products or beg in public places.

The officials also received applications for ‘patta’ from 71 families.