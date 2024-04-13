Narendra Modi, BJP want to decimate Dravidian movement, says Vaiko

April 13, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - SANKARANKOVIL

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, which is doing everything possible to undermine national integration in the name of religion and language, is threatening to decimate the Dravidian movement of Tamil Nadu, MDMK general secretary Vaiko has said.

Canvassing votes for DMK candidate for Tenkasi (Reserved) constituency Rani Srikumar at Thiruvenkatam on Saturday, Mr. Vaiko said the voters of Tamil Nadu, before exercising their franchise in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, should studiously study the volatile situation prevailing in the country due to the callous administration of the Modi-led government at the Centre. Since this pro-corporate Union Government, which was not worried about the welfare of common Indian, had assumed an authoritarian attitude, national integrity was at stake.

While inflation, fuel price hike, unemployment, loss of jobs and other issues were hitting the people hard, Mr. Modi and BJP leaders were hailing Nathuram Godse, who shot dead Mahatma Gandhi. When the farmers were protesting on the streets of Delhi for minimum support price and against the anti-farm laws enacted by the BJP government, Mr. Modi refused to meet the protesting agriculturists. Even as the INDIA Bloc was working overtime to strengthen a unified India, the BJP was employing divisive strategies in the name of religion, language, culture, food and so on for the sake of fetching votes.

“If you allow this situation to continue, India, which became one nation after Independence because of great leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel, will face a serious threat to its integration. Tamil Nadu, an enlightened State, will never allow you [BJP] to orchestrate your sinister designs here as it will gift you a crushing defeat in the upcoming Parliamentary election,” Mr. Vaiko said.

Since the forthcoming polls would play a pivotal role in deciding the nation’s fate, every vote to be cast in this election would decide India’s future – democracy or dictatorship. The Modi-led government, which was preferring dictatorship over democracy, was threatening to decimate the Dravidian movement of Tamil Nadu, which would never happen.

“The Dravidian movement, which was nurtured and nourished by thousands of cadres including Vaiko, can never be destroyed by any force on earth including the BJP and Mr. Modi. The State of Tamil Nadu is just waiting to crush the BJP politically by casting its votes,” Mr. Vaiko said.

The MDMK general secretary came down heavily on Mr. Modi for visiting the State repeatedly in the eve of elections.

“You never meet us when we were virtually decimated by floods and cyclones in the past. You refused to give even a rupee as flood relief to bailout the affected population. Why are coming to Tamil Nadu repeatedly now? You can never win over our hearts as our people have understood your sinister designs,” said Mr. Vaiko, who also campaigned at Sankarankovil, Puliyangudi and Kadayanallur in support of Dr. Rani Srikumar.

