Nanguneri traders down shutters, demand free movement at toll plaza

March 05, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Shopkeepers and the general public in Nanguneri on Sunday observed a day-long fast to draw the attention of the Union and State governments to their demand for free use of the toll plaza within 20 km radius.

In a show of unity, shops at old and new bus stand in Nanguneri were closed. According to the protesters, a majority of residents in and around the town used the toll plaza situated on the four-way lane here.

They said that petitions submitted to officials in the past had failed to draw the desired results. The toll plaza refused to listen to the demand of the locals and almost every time there were wordy altercations. By issuing an identity card or a similar document, local residents within 20 km radius should be given exemption from payment while using the toll plaza.

As the shops remained closed, the bus stands appeared deserted from morning.

