Nanguneri SEZ to be revived soon, says Appavu

Speaker hands over offer letters to 638 candidates at the job fair organised by the Dept. of Employment and Training at St. John’s College at Palayamkottai

Published - September 21, 2024 07:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Speaker M. Appavu giving away appointment offer to a candidate at a job fair held in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

Speaker M. Appavu giving away appointment offer to a candidate at a job fair held in Tirunelveli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The much-awaited Nanguneri Multi-Product Special Economic Zone would be revived soon as the Tamil Nadu government had taken back the land from the promoter company that failed to create industry-friendly infrastructure to attract investments, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said.

After handing over offer letters to 638 candidates at the job fair organised by the Department of Employment and Training at St. John’s College at Palayamkottai here on Saturday, he said the SEZ would become alive soon as the State government had taken all-out efforts to bring it back to life.

The Speaker said 3,113 candidates with different educational qualifications participated in the job fair, in which 113 companies recruited 593 candidates. One of the companies, TP Solar Limited, having over 3,000 workers in its manufacturing unit at Gangaikondan, recruited 45 differently abled persons, he said.

“Eight private job fairs had been organised in Tirunelveli district since May 2021 to fetch employment to 5,768 people,” Mr. Appavu said.

Tirunelveli MP C. Robert Bruce, Corporation Mayor G. Ramakrishnan, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Nanguneri MLA R. ‘Ruby’ Manoharan and chairperson of Church Workers’ Welfare Board Vijila Sathyananth were present.

