Nanguneri Jeeyar to arrive in city

Nanguneri Vanamamalai Sri Madhurakavi Ramanuja Jeeyar is scheduled to arrive in Madurai city on July 8 (Friday) at 6.30 p.m.

According to a press release from the Reception Committee president, V. Ramakrishnan, the Jeeyar will be accorded a rousing reception at Brahmana Kalyana Mandapam, Old Post Office Road, S S. Colony. The disciples of the Mutt and others can join and seek the blessings of the Pontiff. Special aradhanams will be performed.

After overnight halt at the Kalyana Mandapam, the Jeeyar is expected to leave at 1 p.m. on Saturday to Chennai to observe Chaturmasya at Triplicane. For further details, devotees can call N Rengarajan at 9442362521, the release added.