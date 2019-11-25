Nanguneri bypoll: excess expenditure by AIADMK candidate alleged

TIRUNELVELI

Accusing Reddiyarpatti V. Narayanan of the AIADMK, who won Nanguneri bypoll, of having secured the victory through ‘excess spending’ – above the permissible limit of ₹28 lakh – a group of independent candidates and the candidate of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) submitted a petition to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on Monday, urging the Chief Election Commissioner to declare the election null and void.

The NTK candidate for Nanguneri bypoll, S. Rajanarayanan, in the petition submitted to the Collector during the weekly grievance redressal meet along with those by seven other independent candidates, charged that Mr. Narayanan had spent over ₹56 lakh during the poll according to the information he could get from “reliable sources” in the government, especially the election department.

“Since the reports submitted by various officials on the poll expenditure of Mr. Narayanan say that his expenditure has crossed ₹56 lakh, while Congress candidate and runner-up ‘Ruby’ R. Manoharan had spent ₹34 lakh, the election of the AIADMK candidate should be declared null and void,” he said.

Mr. Rajanarayanan also charged that a “reconciliation meeting” was convened recently without the knowledge of the independent candidates raking up this ‘poll expenditure issue’ with the objective of avoiding “possible disqualification of the winner”.

“The ECI should direct the Election Observer and the Poll Expenditure Observer to look into this serious violation of election code and render justice to those who were in the fray,” Mr. Rajanarayanan said.