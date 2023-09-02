HamberMenu
Nanguneri attack on SC siblings | Three teens accused in the case, get bail

These teenagers were accused of helping the attackers escape from Nanguneri, police said

September 02, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the street where the injured Dalit siblings live

A view of the street where the injured Dalit siblings live | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

The Juvenile Justice Board has given bail to three of the seven accused persons in the case pertaining to the attack on a Scheduled Caste teen of Nanguneri and his younger sister, on August 9.

Hearing the bail petitions of the juvenile accused persons, Judicial Magistrate – II and chairman of the Juvenile Justice Board, Tirunelveli, Arumugam, granted bail to three of them on Thursday, August 31, 2023. The bail has been granted to three teenagers who facilitated the escape of those who attacked the siblings, police said.

Felled by caste pride in Tamil Nadu's Nanguneri town

While two teenagers have to appear before the Juvenile Justice Board, Nagercoil and sign the register, the third accused teenager will have to appear before the Juvenile Justice Board, Tirunelveli on Mondays and Thursdays.

After the victim, a class 12 student of a government-aided school in Valliyoor, told his mother about the ordeal he was undergoing at the hands of three of his classmates, she had filed a formal complaint with the school authorities. Angered over this, three teenagers had barged into the house of the victim, in Nanguneri, and attacked him. When the victim’s younger sister, a class 9 student, tried to intervene, she also sustained multiple cut injuries. The siblings are undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital’s super specialty block, following surgeries.

Subsequently, the police arrested seven persons – three for hacking the boy and his sister, and four others, including three teenagers and 20-year-old Vallikannu, for facilitating the attackers’ escape from Nanguneri after committing the crime. While the teenagers were lodged at the Government Observation Home, the 20-year-old is at Palayamkottai Central Prison.

