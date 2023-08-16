August 16, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MADURAI

People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) on Wednesday urged the State government to try as adults the juvenile offenders, belonging to a dominant intermediate caste, involved in the Nanguneri incident in which a school student belonging to a Scheduled Caste was attacked.

The Class XI student and his sister were attacked by three schoolmates of the boy after he and his mother had complained to the teachers that he was being continuously harassed by the boys who belonged to the dominant intermediate caste.

Addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, PUCL National vice-president R. Murali said that not just in Nanguneri but also in nearby areas such as Pudur, Manjankulam, Marukalkurichi and Pattapillai in Tirunelveli district, caste atrocities were taking place and people belonging to the Scheduled Castes were living in constant fear.

Releasing a fact finding report, he said that the three students who attacked the boy and his sister at their home were not even in school on the day of the incident. They were not reprimanded by the school authorities for not being in school and it was not clear as to how they came to know about the complaint against them.

Mr. Murali said that according to teachers and neighbours, the boy was well mannered and a good student. Unable to bear the harassment at the hands of the three schoolmates, he had at one point of time had even decided to quit studies and find a job. Former school students belonging to the intermediate caste were also involved in the incident, he said.

He said that the family members of the three boys had earlier warned the boy’s family for complaining to the teachers. The harassment was not just a one-off incident. The dominant caste people were also involved in money lending and charged exorbitant rates. Many Scheduled Caste families had left the place unable to bear the harassment, he said. He said that the Scheduled Caste people were also denied entry to the temples in the area.

Mr. Murali pointed out that caste was deep rooted in the mindset of the people. Caste based outfits and political parties should not be encouraged to mobilise people and efforts should be taken to sensitise the people. PUCL urged the State government to provide compensation of ₹25 lakh to the boy’s family and ensure a safe environment and facilitate his higher education.

Moral education should be compulsorily taught in schools and colleges in order to integrate the students. Caste identities such as wristbands should not be allowed in educational institutions. Special Committees should be formed to monitor the situation. Funds for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should be properly utilised and their properties should be protected. Appropriate action should be taken against those who indulged in posting messages that glorify caste pride on social media and those moneylenders charging exorbitant rates of interest, he said.

PUCL president K. Krishnasamy, vice-president P. Vijayakumar, General Secretary John Vincent, Treasurer P. Kanmani, activist Jeganathan and writer Mathikannan and others were present.