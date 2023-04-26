ADVERTISEMENT

‘Namma Veettu Kalyanam,’ a one-stop solution for wedding requirements

April 26, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

‘Namma Veettu Kalyanam,’ a one-stop solution for all wedding requirements, traditional, contemporary or theme weddings will be held at Courtyard by Marriott in Madurai on April 29 and April 30 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.. The entry is free. This is the ninth edition of Wedding Vibes: Mega Wedding Expo, organised by Mark 1 Events, a Coimbatore-based company which has experience of over a decade. The wedding expo will bring more than 50 high-end wedding brands under one umbrella and will also have a dedicated desk to assist guests. For more information, people can contact 73580 18285 or 88706 43338.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US