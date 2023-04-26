HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Namma Veettu Kalyanam,’ a one-stop solution for wedding requirements

April 26, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

‘Namma Veettu Kalyanam,’ a one-stop solution for all wedding requirements, traditional, contemporary or theme weddings will be held at Courtyard by Marriott in Madurai on April 29 and April 30 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.. The entry is free. This is the ninth edition of Wedding Vibes: Mega Wedding Expo, organised by Mark 1 Events, a Coimbatore-based company which has experience of over a decade. The wedding expo will bring more than 50 high-end wedding brands under one umbrella and will also have a dedicated desk to assist guests. For more information, people can contact 73580 18285 or 88706 43338.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.