‘Namma Veettu Kalyanam,’ a one-stop solution for wedding requirements

April 26, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MADURAI

‘Namma Veettu Kalyanam,’ a one-stop solution for all wedding requirements, traditional, contemporary or theme weddings will be held at Courtyard by Marriott in Madurai on April 29 and April 30 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.. The entry is free. This is the ninth edition of Wedding Vibes: Mega Wedding Expo, organised by Mark 1 Events, a Coimbatore-based company which has experience of over a decade. The wedding expo will bring more than 50 high-end wedding brands under one umbrella and will also have a dedicated desk to assist guests. For more information, people can contact 73580 18285 or 88706 43338.