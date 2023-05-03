May 03, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Kanniyakumari district administration has launched ‘Namma Ooru Superu’ (Our village is the Best) initiative to ensure better sanitary conditions and cleanliness in the rural areas of the district.

Chairing the meeting held here on Tuesday after launching this scheme in the district, Collector P. N. Sridhar said this programme would improve cleanliness in the rural areas by creating better infrastructure for draining sewage water from houses, collecting degradable and non-degradable waste separately, ensuring the construction of toilets in every house, creating greeneries in all possible places and guaranteeing sustainable livelihood to the villagers etc.

“We’ve formed village-level committees to monitor proper implementation of this scheme even as sustained campaign will be carried out across the district to make the public active stakeholders of the programme. Officials from Departments of School and Higher Education, revenue, public health, social welfare, forest, food safety, tourism, municipal administration, pollution control, TWAD Board and Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission will work in tandem with the local body concerned to ensure the success of this programme,” Mr. Sridhar said.

The meetings to be attended by the officials of these departments and the representatives of the local bodies would periodically review the progress made under ‘Namm Ooru Superu’ programme, especially the management of solid and liquid waste being generated in the local body.

“Garbage heaped in public places and waste accumulated in villages that have not been removed for the past two years will be cleaned and the cleaning operation in these places will continue at regular intervals by the sanitary workers besides putting in place due collection mechanism for the prompt disposal of the waste. Priority should be given for cleaning waste from the premises of educational institutions. Above all, the sanitary workers should be provided with safety gears and also get their health screened,” the Collector said.

Mr. Sridhar exhorted the officials to discourage the use of ‘use-and-throw’ plastic products to create ‘Green Kanniyakumari’ by intensifying drive against these banned products.