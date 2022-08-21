‘Namma Ooru Superu’ campaign launched in Madurai

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 21, 2022 00:32 IST

‘Namma Ooru Superu’, a special cleanliness campaign, rolled out by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, kickstarted in 420 village panchayats in 13 panchayat unions in Madurai district on Saturday.

Additional Collector (Development) S. Saravanan inspected the cleaning drive at Kovil Pappakudi village panchayat in Madurai West panchayat union, stated a press release.

The campaign would focus on creating awareness of drinking water, sanitation and solid waste management in various phases until October 2. The campaign encouraged the public, NGOs, volunteers and various government departments to contribute to it, the release said.

In its first phase until September 2, massive cleaning drives would be carried out in public places, schools, anganwadi centres, waterbodies, market areas, primary health centres, government offices and institutions in rural areas to ensure overall cleanliness.

In the upcoming phases, awareness campaigns on drinking water, sanitation, solid and liquid waste management, garbage segregation, ill-effects of plastics and the need for increasing green cover would be conducted for residents, school and college students.

Further, resolutions would be passed in this regard in grama sabha meetings to be held on October 2, the release added.

