Naming of urban local body properties: Commissioners instructed to get government’s nod first

:

The urban local bodies across the State have been asked to send formal proposals on naming any property belonging to them to the State government and gets its nod first and then pass a resolution in their councils.

In a statement, Shivdas Meena, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Municipal Administration and Drinking Water Distribution, has said the new building constructed after demolition of decades-old Kalaivaanar Building of Nagercoil Corporation in Balamore would continue to bear the name of the great actor and would not be named after anyone.

As per Section 189 of the Tamil Nadu Municipalities Act 1920 and the Coimbatore Corporation Act 1981, which is applicable to other Corporations also, the urban civic bodies should first get the consent of the State government before naming any property belonging to them. Then, they can place a resolution in their council meeting.

However, without following this Act, some of the town panchayats, municipalities and corporations were passing resolution on naming the properties belonging to them and streets, roads, bus stands, buildings, parks, playgrounds etc., which is against the law, the statement said.