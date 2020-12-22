Name boards of archaeological sites installed

Name boards indicating the location of 12 prominent archaeological sites installed at M.G.R. Bus Stand in Madurai on Tuesday.

Move aims at creating awareness of preserving these sites

Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology has installed name boards to indicate the location of 12 prominent archaeological sites across the district at five public places with an aim to create awareness of preserving these sites and promote tourism.

Deputy Director of Archaeology R. Sivanandam said that the name boards had been erected at prominent public places – M.G.R. Bus Stand at Mattuthavani, near airport, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple complex, Thirumalai Nayak Palace and opposite the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The name boards indicate the location of 12 archaeological sites recognised by either Archaeology Department or Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) – Thirumalai Nayak Palace, Yanaimalai, Arittapatti, Tirupparankundram, Mangulam, Kunnathur, Tiruvadavur, Keelavalavu, Alagarmalai, Keezhakuyilkudi, Kongar Puliyankulam and Keeladi excavation site.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had earlier directed the ASI and Archaeology Department to install name boards of archaeological sites at prominent sites. “This was done as part of the State-wide initiative of the department. Our aim is to promote the less prominent archaeological sites in the district,” he said.

Although the installation of name boards at five public places was a welcome step, there was a need to have a multi-dimensional approach to promote the archaeological sites in the district, said G. Vasudevan, an executive committee member of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.

“Separate brochures with directions and detailed information about important archaeological sites can be distributed at the railway station, airport and hotels. A separate website on important archaeological sites of the district must be created to promote tourism,” he added.

Most of these archaeological sites lacked basic infrastructure, said K.P. Bharathi, programme leader, DHAN Foundation. “There was a need to build toilets and provide drinking water facilities at these sites. Proper approach roads also have to be constructed to ensure easy access to these sites,” he said.

Mr. Vasudevan said that boards with detailed information on the significance of the archaeological sites had to be installed at these sites.

Tourism interpretation centres could also be established at these places by engaging local people, suggested Mr. Bharathi.