Name boards in other languages will be blackened, warns Ramadoss

February 28, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MADURAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has warned of blackening the name boards of shops and commercial establishments carrying words in languages other than Tamil.

Addressing the concluding meeting of the eight-day ‘Thamilai Thedi’ campaign organised by Pongu Tamil Development Trust here on Tuesday, Dr. Ramadoss said he came to Madurai, the cradle of Tamil, in search of the language but in vain. He warned that he himself would take black ink in his hand, if the name boards were not changed to Tamil within a month.

Appealing to the Tamils to get ready for another linguistic war, Dr. Ramadoss said the issue of Tamil needed to be politicised to help its development. Stating that some people were going to courts against the law and rules of State government pertaining to protection of Tamil, he warned them of “consequences” if they did not withdraw their cases.

He also criticised the general practice of mixing of English words in routine conversations. “The major issues stunting the growth of Tamil is the love for English among the people and the rulers refusing to take efforts for the development of Tamil, and those connected to shops, commercial establishments and places of worship refuse to use Tamil,” he said.

While the problem of mixing English with Tamil can be easily eradicated by creating awareness of the salient features of Tamil, the solution for the other problem was to put pressure on the rulers and others to make them work in favour of Tamil, he said.

People even in those countries around England did not speak English, but in their mother tongue. “The effort to retrieve Tamil language should start from home and with the kind of pressure we mount on others Tamil will find its place everywhere,” Dr. Ramadoss said.

A special law to protect Tamil, making Tamil the compulsory medium of instruction in school till Class XII, making Tamil a compulsory language in colleges, including medical colleges, and declaring Tamil an official language by the Centre were some of the resolutions passed at the meeting.

Balaprajapthi Adigalar and PMK leader G.K. Mani also spoke.