Nainar Nagenthran donates materials to TVMCH

07 June 2021 20:55 IST

TIRUNELVELI

MLA of Tirunelveli Assembly constituency Nainar Nagenthran handed over ₹ 5 lakh worth medical equipment, masks, gloves and other anti-COVID-19 materials to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Dean, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, M. Ravichandran, received the materials from Mr. Nainar Nagenthran.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Nagenthran said it was the first batch of anti-COVID-19 materials being given to the TVMCH and would give another batch of materials to the hospital in near future.