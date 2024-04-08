ADVERTISEMENT

Nainar Nagenthran booked for poll code violation

April 08, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP candidate for Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency Nainar Nagenthran has been booked for allegedly campaigning after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Mr. Nagenthran reached Kannankulam after completing his electioneering at Chettikulam in Radhapuram Assembly constituency shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, the deadline for the day’s campaign, the BJP supporters gathering there asked him to speak and raised slogans.

Based on the complaint from Dinesh Kumar, who heads the flying squad in Kannankulam area, the Pazhavoor police have registered a case.

 “Even though the waiting cadres asked him to speak, Mr. Nagenthran neither addressed the voters nor canvassed. Since the voluntarily gathered voters raised slogans hailing the BJP and the candidate, Mr. Nagenthran has been booked for poll code violation,” said Thamizh Selvan, BJP’s Tirunelveli south district president.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US