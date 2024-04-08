Nainar Nagenthran booked for poll code violation

April 08, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

BJP candidate for Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency Nainar Nagenthran has been booked for allegedly campaigning after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

When Mr. Nagenthran reached Kannankulam after completing his electioneering at Chettikulam in Radhapuram Assembly constituency shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, the deadline for the day’s campaign, the BJP supporters gathering there asked him to speak and raised slogans.

Based on the complaint from Dinesh Kumar, who heads the flying squad in Kannankulam area, the Pazhavoor police have registered a case.

“Even though the waiting cadres asked him to speak, Mr. Nagenthran neither addressed the voters nor canvassed. Since the voluntarily gathered voters raised slogans hailing the BJP and the candidate, Mr. Nagenthran has been booked for poll code violation,” said Thamizh Selvan, BJP’s Tirunelveli south district president.